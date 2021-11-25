Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Aerial view over the spectacular peninsula of Howth in county Dublin off the east coast of Ireland. Clear sunny sky, Irish sea, Ireland's Eye island and steep mountains are visible in the background.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV