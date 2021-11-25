Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1046166064

See more

1046166064
1086704354

Item ID: 1086704354

Happiness family Asian father enjoying resting time together caring cuddling embraces with adorable newborn baby girl lying on bed at home in the morning, Fatherhood family love relationship concept

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

HarryKiiM Stock

HarryKiiM Stock

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all