Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Summer view of the Bay of Kotor in Montenegro. Aerial view from Mount Lovcen to the bay. Historic old town of Kotor and beautiful bay landscape in summer. Slow zoom out. Travel destination concept
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips