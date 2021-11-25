Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Awesome aerial view of Old Antalya Marina in Kaleici of Antalya, Turkey. Drone flying over the marina. The Kaleici area is the historic city center and a popular tourist attraction in Turkey.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips