Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1058738698

See more

1058738698
1086703475

Item ID: 1086703475

Portrait of happy female engineer in protective helmet crossing arms while looking to camera. Handsome woman in uniform smiling while standing at solar power farm. Concept of green energy

Formats

  • 4096 × 2304 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

NataStock

NataStock

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all