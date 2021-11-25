Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Close-up face of handsome cheerful mechanic male talking on mobile phone standing in auto repair shop garage with vehicle background. Smiling young auto technician speaking on cellphone in cars garage
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos