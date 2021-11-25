Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1071802834

See more

1071802834
1086700865

Item ID: 1086700865

Loving young mother touches forehead of cheerful recovering daughter lying in bed and measures temperature with thermometer. Parent caring for sick child lying in bed with flu. Shooting in slow motion

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

brodski

brodski

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all