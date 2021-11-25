Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Loving young mother touches forehead of cheerful recovering daughter lying in bed and measures temperature with thermometer. Parent caring for sick child lying in bed with flu. Shooting in slow motion
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos