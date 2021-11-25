Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1044454966

See more

1044454966
1086700829

Item ID: 1086700829

Attractive stylish young woman sending audio voice message on cellphone sitting at table with coffee cup in outdoor cafe terrace in sunny summer day. Happy redhead lady talking to mobile assistant.

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

brodski

brodski

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all