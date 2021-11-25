Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1037351075

See more

1037351075
1086700811

Item ID: 1086700811

Portrait of food delivery woman courier with thermal bag and electric scooter, lost in city and using navigation in phone looking for address of food delivery from restaurant. Shooting in slow motion.

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

brodski

brodski

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all