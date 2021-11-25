Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Adult man shaving with foam and manual razer.Mirror reflection young handsome smiling man touching beard, grooming in bathroom. Head shot close up happy asian man guy doing morning beauty routine.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos