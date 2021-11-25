Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video
1086687959

Item ID: 1086687959

Frankfurt, Germany - January 2022: workers repair house, mount slab insulation, mineral wool slabs of basalt fiber to walls, climb on Hydraulic Working Scissor Lifting Machine, renovation of housing

Important information

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Kittyfly

Kittyfly

More from this artist

See all