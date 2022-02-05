Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

21762709

See more

21762709
1086682787

Item ID: 1086682787

Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk, February 5, 2022: Time-lapse accelerated video of the ancient intersection of Mazepa and Sichevie streets strilts, cars, clouds and pedestrians are very fast

Important information

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Roman Mikhailiuk

Roman Mikhailiuk

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all