Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Fresh green leaves of lettuce. Close up of hands slicing lettuce. Cook hands chopping salad leaves and adding it to a bowl. Preparing lettuce on cutting boar on dinner
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips