Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1086456776

See more

1086456776
1086657875

Item ID: 1086657875

Cinematic montage of young creative female designer knits warm clothes of yarn wool with knitting needles and sending orders with ready garments to her customer from home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

HQuality

HQuality

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all