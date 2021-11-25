Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

27202657

See more

27202657
1086636476

Item ID: 1086636476

Inscription on video. Gothenburg, Sweden. Panorama of the city and the river Goeta Elv. The historical center of the city. Cloudy weather. Shimmers in colors purple, Aerial View

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Maykova Galina

Maykova Galina

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all