Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
A cute charming baby girl putting a colorful soft toy in her mouth while playing. A sweet toddler relaxing alone while sitting on a comfortable bed - solo time, self-reliant, leisure time, safe toy...
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos