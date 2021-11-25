Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1039504562

See more

1039504562
1086630470

Item ID: 1086630470

Portrait of young woman fencer in protective helmet turning and looking at the camera. Sportswoman in white uniform poses in dark studio on black background with backlight. Slow motion. Close up.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

KinoMasterskaya

KinoMasterskaya

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all