Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Titling up of cute Black boy sitting at pottery wheel and making craft of clay in workshop at daytime, female Caucasian teacher helping students on background
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos