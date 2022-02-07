Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1060684336

See more

1060684336
1086601847

Item ID: 1086601847

Titling up of cute Black boy sitting at pottery wheel and making craft of clay in workshop at daytime, female Caucasian teacher helping students on background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all