Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1086599489

See more

1086599489
1086601736

Item ID: 1086601736

Medium long of diverse children wearing aprons and face masks, sitting at pottery wheels, making crafts of clay, female Caucasian tutor helping Black boy in studio at daytime

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all