Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1086594716

See more

1086594716
1086600929

Item ID: 1086600929

Tilting down of Black boy and three cropped kids sitting at table in pottery school, sculpting clay, making ceramic items at daytime, using tools, unrecognizable teacher walking around them

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all