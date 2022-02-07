Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1061100061

See more

1061100061
1086600515

Item ID: 1086600515

Tracking in portrait of young female Caucasian pottery master and four multiethnic children holding ceramic crafts, standing in foreground of chalkboard in studio, looking and smiling on camera

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all