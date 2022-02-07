Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1070833303

See more

1070833303
1086599243

Item ID: 1086599243

Medium long of little Caucasian girl wearing apron, sitting at pottery wheel, making craft of clay, young female ceramist talking to her and helping in studio in afternoon

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all