Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
A sweet tired boy sleeping on a comfortable sofa with his head on a cushion. A young schoolboy fast-asleep in the living room with a book on his lap - exhausted, boring lesson, weary
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos