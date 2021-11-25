Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Fresh salad plate with mixed greens lettuce leaves arugula mesclun mache lemon close up. Cooking delicious vegetarian food. Concept preparing meal slow motion. Healthy food keto or paleo diet Rotating
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips