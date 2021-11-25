Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1029656546

See more

1029656546
1086583955

Item ID: 1086583955

Cute and funny golden retriever dog pulls a sock with his male master standing in hilarious pose. Joys of having a domestic pet dog. Playtime of dog and it's owner. Human and animal life

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Danila Shtantsov

Danila Shtantsov

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all