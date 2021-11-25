Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1070025418

See more

1070025418
1086583574

Item ID: 1086583574

Adorable, Asian newborn laying with white blanket on bed in bedroom. Baby boy looking camera and laughing smile happy face. Little innocent new infant child in first day of life. Mother day concept.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

otello-stpdc

otello-stpdc

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all