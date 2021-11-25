Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1086242105

See more

1086242105
1086581732

Item ID: 1086581732

Close-up view slow motion video of small white snow heart in hands of woman. Female hands in warm red gloves holding cute snowy heart. Love to winter season, St. Valentine's Day, Christmas concept

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Oleksiienko

Andrii Oleksiienko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all