Walk in free Corona vaccine drive was organized by the Dash-mesh Cultural Centre in the premises of Sikh Temple in Martindale Area of City of Calgary, Alberta, Canada on 4th of February, 2022.
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
