Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1061668291

See more

1061668291
1086473114

Item ID: 1086473114

Young african american student waiter catering worker in apron wipes table splashing with disinfectant does cleaning before opening restaurant prepares cafe for visitors works part-time finishes shift

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all