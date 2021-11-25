Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1076965400

See more

1076965400
1086460229

Item ID: 1086460229

A woman with a backpack hiking to Rappoldkogel, Gleinalpe. She is walking along a vast pasture on top of the mountains. The slopes are golden, grass is drying for winter. Snow capped mountain range.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Christopher Moswitzer

Christopher Moswitzer

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all