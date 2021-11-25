Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Aerial View Burning Dry Grass. Open Flames of Fire and Smoke. Yellow Dry Grass and Black Ash Burnt Plants. Ecological Catastrophy, Environmental, Natural disaster, Global Warming, Changing of Climate
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV