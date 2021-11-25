Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1057935790

See more

1057935790
1086373073

Item ID: 1086373073

Disgruntled young guy African American in denim shirt and white T-shirt shows thumbs down, dislike, negative feedback dislike, bad feedback, emotion of non-approval isolated on pink background.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Kovtun Dmitriy

Kovtun Dmitriy

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all