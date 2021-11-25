Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1029714014

See more

1029714014
1086328424

Item ID: 1086328424

Relaxed positive handsome African American father and cheerful cute preadolescent son sitting on sofa, watching film on tv, chatting and eating popcorn while enjoying leisure in domestic room.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

CabbageVP

CabbageVP

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all