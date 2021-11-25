Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1059955286

See more

1059955286
1086325457

Item ID: 1086325457

Young man in wheelchair having lunch in city park by the sea. African American guy eating sandwich, sitting by the tree, enjoying his lunchtime. Full shot. Leisure time, disability, food concept

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

B

Betterabba

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all