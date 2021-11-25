Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1057500742

See more

1057500742
1086325445

Item ID: 1086325445

A young guy in a wheelchair having video chat on tablet outdoors. Happy man enjoying video call and waving hand, greeting online friends, while holding a mobile device. Modern technology concept.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

B

Betterabba

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all