Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1041538693

See more

1041538693
1086325439

Item ID: 1086325439

Peacful man and woman hugging and sleeping in bed together. Slow motion of beautiful and peaceful couple relaxing on weekend, resting after working day, taking care of health. Sleep cycle concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

B

Betterabba

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all