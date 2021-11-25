Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

5111633

See more

5111633
1086325349

Item ID: 1086325349

Handsome man waking up in bed and kissing his sleeping wife. Slow motion of peaceful man lying in bed with girlfriend, hugging her, kissing her cheek and shoulder. Sleep cycle, health, love concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

B

Betterabba

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all