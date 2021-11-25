Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Portrait of blond boy doing oral hygiene, standing and looking in mirror. Little boy cleans his teeth from caries and plaque with toothbrush with toothpaste, standing in front of bathroom.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos