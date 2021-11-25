Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Hands finely chop garlic with kitchen knife on wooden cutting board. Cookware and ingredients atop kitchen table covered with traditional linen tablecloth. Preparation of fresh raw garlic for cooking
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips