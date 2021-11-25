Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Aerial view of Paris Cityscape with Eiffel Tower as main Landmark Monument and Cultural Icon of Capital of France. Popular Touristic Destination. Travel and Urban Skyline B-roll. 4K drone zoom in shot
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV