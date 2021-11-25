Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1053774461

See more

1053774461
1086194606

Item ID: 1086194606

Young pretty woman potter is staying in studio, talking with colleague online on laptop, discussing latest trends and news in pottery, sharing inspiration and creative ideas, Foreground, Slow motion.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Panda.Images

Panda.Images

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all