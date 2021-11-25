Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Slow motion. Fried bread croutons cubes. Crackers are poured into a white plate with soup. Fried pieces of bread fall into the chicken broth. A hearty lunch on the table. Close-up shooting.
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips