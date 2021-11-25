Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1059016385

See more

1059016385
1086194333

Item ID: 1086194333

A middle-aged doctor in a white coat examines an X-ray of his patient in his office. He shakes his head dejectedly, making disappointing conclusions. The specialist discovered a big health problem.

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

ProStockFilms

ProStockFilms

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all