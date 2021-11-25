Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video
1086192554

Item ID: 1086192554

4K Vistavision Film Frame with Sprocket Hole and Film Edge Flare for Retro Vintage Effects with Digital Video. Empty Cinema Film Without Noise. Retro Footage Look. Frame Static, Only Perforation Moves

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

A Aleksii

A Aleksii

More from this artist

See all