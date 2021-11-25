Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1085974658

See more

1085974658
1086191918

Item ID: 1086191918

workers using vacuum cleaning inside seat car. Cleaning seats and doors. Vacuum clean the carpets. Man Hoovering Seat Of Car During Car Cleaning. Professional using steam vacuum for draining stains.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

ultramansk

ultramansk

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all