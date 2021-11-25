Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Tired Woman Walks in Modern Glass Building using Smartphone App. Caucasian Young Business Lady in Squared Coat texts on Mobile Phone Outside. 4K gimbal tracking medium shot in slow motion
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos