Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1037333495

See more

1037333495
1086187370

Item ID: 1086187370

Enjoying leisure day at home. Joyful bearded young man is sitting on sofa to talking on the mobile phone, man is smiling, taking a break from work.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Creative Storee

Creative Storee

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all