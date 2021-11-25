Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Aerial panoramic view of Bright green sunlit rice fields in beautiful geometric pattern. Agricultural background. Paddy culture farming plantations in Bali island Munggu district. Organic rice grass.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV