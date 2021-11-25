Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

23139466

See more

23139466
1086063281

Item ID: 1086063281

Light Leaks 4K footage. Lens glow flare bokeh overlays, burn flame background. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions. Defocused lamp flash rays effect. Light pulses and glow

Formats

  • 4096 × 2304 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Eduard Hambardzumyan

Eduard Hambardzumyan

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all