Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
closeup portrait of confident pretty woman sitting at tent entry and holding mug with coffee in hand, enjoys the smell of coffee and drinks it. morning in camp during travel
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos